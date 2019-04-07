Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,380 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 396,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,771,185.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,630.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CONE opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.88 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.16.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

