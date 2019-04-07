Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.55 Million Position in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,607,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,295,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.05.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $183,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $3,636,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,631,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,782 shares of company stock worth $8,356,989. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-has-3-55-million-position-in-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.