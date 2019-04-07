Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Stake Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Proteostasis Therapeutics worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.31 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.95.
In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, insider Meenu Chhabra sold 16,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $49,269.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,308.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.
