Prosecutor says ex-Malaysian PM Mistreated his’absolute power’

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak sat at the dock Wednesday at the beginning of his corruption trial, and together with the chief prosecutor alleging he awakened”near absolute power” for nearly a decade during which he stands accused of pilfering millions of bucks out of the 1MDB state investment fund.

“The accused isn’t above the law and also his prosecution and the trial should function as precedents for future holders of this august workplace,” Attorney General Tommy Thomas stated in his opening statement.

The trial was originally due to start in February but has been delayed by procedural matters. An urgent motion filed to challenge the charges, which include criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power. The High Court judge said the application will be heard by him and ordered the trial to move.

Ten years back this Wednesday, Najib became Malaysia prime minister although anger over the 1MDB scandal contributed to his electoral loss that was spectacular last May. U.S. investigators state over $4.5 billion has been stolen out of 1MDB by partners of Najib between 2009 and 2014. They state the ill-gotten gains were blindsided through layers of bank account at the U.S. and also other nations to finance Hollywood films and buy resorts, a luxury yacht, art works, jewelry and other extravagances.

Some $700 million in the fund that Najib setup for Malaysia’s economic development landed in his bank accounts.

According to Thomas, Najib was the real power behind 1MDB and its fully owned subsidiary SRC”in directing and managing their affairs” instead of the board of directors. Thomas informed the court that evidence will demonstrate that part of the 42 million ringgit ($10.3 million) funneled from SRC has been used by Najib for a shopping spree in Chanel in Honolulu, renovation works at a few of his private houses and disbursed to political parties in the then ruling coalition.

One of only a few leaders to be arraigned after losing office, 65, Najib, has denied any wrongdoing.

Wearing a blue blazer and tie, Najib cried when he arrived in the court construction and bowed his head in prayer with his fans.

Wednesday’s trial will be the first of several against Najib, that has been charged with 42 counts in one of the largest criminal proceeding of Malaysia. His spouse, Rosmah Mansorhas been charged with money laundering and tax evasion related to 1MDB. She has also pleaded not guilty and also her trial has not yet been set.

An official with the Companies Commission of Malaysia, the watch, took the stand. He testified concerning records and the directorship of SRC and also other companies used to channel the fund to Najib’s bank accounts.

April 15, the trial will resume.

Najib did not talk to reporters as he left the courthouse. He afterwards wrote in Facebook:”Allah willing, I’m convinced that a court that’s fair will prove that I am not guilty. We’ll continue to struggle.”

The father and uncle of the patrician Najib, whose , has fought on social media that aims to change his image into a leader to the working class from an elitist.

A Malay-language catchphrase translating to”What is to be embarrassed about, my boss?” While he was campaigning in a recent 10, was chased and has become his brand new rallying cry. Expensive suits have been replaced by hoodies and tastes.

He posts a dozen messages every day, mostly mocking its policies and the government, and touching the discussion of the destitute.

Despite his insecurities and”cool” public character, Najib may face decades in prison if convicted.

Najib has fallen from grace swiftly since his historic electoral loss, which led to the first change of government because Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957 After a towering figure from politics.

The government occurred office reopened investigations. He and his spouse were barred from treated by officials that were anti-graft and leaving the state, along with their properties raided. Truckloads of luggage stashed with money, jewelry and hundreds of expensive designer bags worth a staggering 1.1 billion ringgit ($270 million) were captured from their home and other properties.