ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.45 to C$0.30. The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5715747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLI. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut ProMetic Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.
About ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI)
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
