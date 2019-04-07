Progressive Corp (PGR) Receives $75.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.
NYSE PGR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,057. Progressive has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,722,825. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Progressive by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,463,000 after buying an additional 850,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,225,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
