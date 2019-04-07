Progressive Corp (PGR) Receives $75.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,057. Progressive has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,722,825. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Progressive by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,463,000 after buying an additional 850,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,225,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.