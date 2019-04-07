Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Universal worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. boosted its position in Universal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Universal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Universal by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Universal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $433,239.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVV opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Corp has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

