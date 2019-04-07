Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,178 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,726,000 after buying an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,504,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

