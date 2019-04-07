Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 129,045 Shares of TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TIER REIT were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIER REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in TIER REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,557,000 after buying an additional 368,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 349,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIER. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.32.

In other TIER REIT news, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $124,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $320,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $848,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TIER stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.08. TIER REIT Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $28.96.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.49 million. TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts expect that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

