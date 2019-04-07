Premier Asset Management Group (PAM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Premier Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of Premier Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.99 million and a P/E ratio of 16.39. Premier Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 312 ($4.08).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Premier Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

About Premier Asset Management Group

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.