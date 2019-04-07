Preferred Bank (PFBC) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $47.16. 163,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 38,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

