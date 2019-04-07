PoSW Coin (POSW) Price Up 17.2% This Week

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One PoSW Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PoSW Coin has a market cap of $254,150.00 and $0.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PoSW Coin has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PoSW Coin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005073 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00144890 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008424 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003051 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PoSW Coin Coin Profile

PoSW Coin (POSW) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. PoSW Coin’s official message board is posw.io/blog . PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PoSW Coin is posw.io

PoSW Coin Coin Trading

PoSW Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoSW Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoSW Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoSW Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PoSW Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PoSW Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.