Portland General Electric (POR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of POR opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,501.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5,680.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 206.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 185.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Portland General Electric by 325.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

