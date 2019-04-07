PolicyPal Network Trading Up 43% Over Last Week (PAL)

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. PolicyPal Network has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolicyPal Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DOBI trade and DDEX. Over the last seven days, PolicyPal Network has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00372568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01670097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00253572 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolicyPal Network is www.policypal.network . PolicyPal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet . PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

Buying and Selling PolicyPal Network

PolicyPal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Kyber Network, CPDAX, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolicyPal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

