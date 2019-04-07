Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 218,200 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,834,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.3% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 66,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,987,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

