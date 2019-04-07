Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.58. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 6430 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTI. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 250,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

