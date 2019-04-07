PlayCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.27 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One PlayCoin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, PlayCoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00368953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01668800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00249145 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001030 BTC.

PlayCoin Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin’s official website is playcoin.game . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . PlayCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@playcoin

Buying and Selling PlayCoin

PlayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

