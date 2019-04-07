PlatonCoin One Day Volume Reaches $707,782.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $466,345.00 and approximately $707,782.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00353868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.01639914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00247879 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,293,358 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

