Plato Gold (PGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Plato Gold Corp (CVE:PGC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of $2.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.
About Plato Gold (CVE:PGC)
Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project that consists of a total of 19 claims; 263 claim units; and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, northwest of Marathon, Ontario.
Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.