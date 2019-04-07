Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Mondelez International (MDLZ) a $48.00 Price Target

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been given a $48.00 price objective by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 6,246,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,777. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.