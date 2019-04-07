Pinnacle Bank Sells 1,120 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

