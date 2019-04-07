Pinnacle Bank Purchases 150 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,477,000 after acquiring an additional 212,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,838,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,502,223,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,442 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,975,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $595,074,000 after purchasing an additional 334,298 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTN opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $94,961.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,792 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.46.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

