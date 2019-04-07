Pinnacle Bank Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $181.71 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $26,733,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Schmechel sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.93, for a total value of $1,665,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $29,064,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,489 shares of company stock valued at $51,945,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/pinnacle-bank-lowers-stake-in-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.