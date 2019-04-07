Pinnacle Bank Has $45,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,100,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,689 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,949,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,821,000 after buying an additional 1,437,717 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,743,000.

SCHF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

