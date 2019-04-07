PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (GHY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 65.4% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

