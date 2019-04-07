PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,516 over the last ninety days. 45.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after buying an additional 426,190 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 155,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 155,756 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 641,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 261,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.24. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

