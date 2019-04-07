PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Receives $60.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

PDC Energy stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $51,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $125,815 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,607 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,317,000 after buying an additional 419,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 982,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 391,012 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

