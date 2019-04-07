PBF Logistics (PBFX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $140,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,352 shares of company stock worth $28,469 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

