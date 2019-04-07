PAWS Fund (PAWS) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. PAWS Fund has a market cap of $41,391.00 and $2,194.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00369689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01653486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00251572 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00001037 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 1,620,354 coins and its circulating supply is 187,280 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

