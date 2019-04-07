Pandacoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $117.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

