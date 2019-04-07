Pan American Silver (PAAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.13.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

