Pampa Energia (PAM) and DTE Energy (DTE) Head to Head Contrast

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pampa Energia and DTE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia 0 0 4 0 3.00 DTE Energy 1 5 6 0 2.42

Pampa Energia currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $116.18, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Given Pampa Energia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energia and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia -0.46% -16.08% -2.90% DTE Energy 7.88% 10.85% 3.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pampa Energia does not pay a dividend. DTE Energy pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energia and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia $3.21 billion 0.58 -$14.16 million $3.55 7.10 DTE Energy $14.21 billion 1.60 $1.12 billion $6.30 19.68

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energia. Pampa Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Pampa Energia on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

