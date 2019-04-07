PAL Network Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. PAL Network has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $143,172.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and CPDAX. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00351185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.01648414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00248275 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001027 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DEx.top, CoinBene, DDEX, CPDAX, DOBI trade and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

