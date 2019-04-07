Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,650 ($86.89).

PPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,400 ($96.69) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a report on Monday, December 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 7,200 ($94.08) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Paddy Power Betfair stock opened at GBX 6,270 ($81.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. Paddy Power Betfair has a 1-year low of GBX 5,390 ($70.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,180 ($119.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 133 ($1.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $67.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Paddy Power Betfair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,446 ($71.16) per share, with a total value of £54,460 ($71,161.64).

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

