Ormeus Coin (ORME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.01 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00004892 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bibox. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $208,776.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00370588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019551 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.01658875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00252895 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Token Trading

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinbe, Mercatox, Bibox, C-CEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

