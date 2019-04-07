Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.20% of Orion Energy Systems worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

