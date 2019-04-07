Orbimed Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Orbimed Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,519,900 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $5,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.64 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

