Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $745.07 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00029462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BCEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $745.07 million and $90.61 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007430 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002045 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,823,234 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, BitMart, Bibox, OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, BCEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

