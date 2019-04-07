Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,037,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/old-republic-international-co-ori-position-raised-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.