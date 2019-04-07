Okta (OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $7,049,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $149,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,689 shares of company stock worth $64,595,725. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Okta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

