OFG Bancorp (OFG) versus Tristate Capital (TSC) Financial Comparison

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tristate Capital and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 OFG Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tristate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.99%. OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.36%. Given Tristate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tristate Capital does not pay a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tristate Capital and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristate Capital 21.97% 12.35% 0.96% OFG Bancorp 19.16% 10.38% 1.30%

Volatility and Risk

Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tristate Capital and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristate Capital $247.70 million 2.57 $54.42 million $1.73 12.56 OFG Bancorp $440.51 million 2.31 $84.41 million $1.52 13.06

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Tristate Capital. Tristate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Tristate Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, Puerto Rico government and agency obligations, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 48 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

