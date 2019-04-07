Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OBCI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

