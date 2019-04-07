Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

