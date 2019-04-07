Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.92. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 355.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 190,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 148,557 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.2% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.04. 3,808,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,411. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

