Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,159 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

