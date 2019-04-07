Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $13.22 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

