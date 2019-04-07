Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NMZ opened at $13.61 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

