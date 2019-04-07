Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

WARNING: “Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NIQ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/nuveen-intermediate-duration-qlty-mun-fd-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-niq.html.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.