Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NEV stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $14.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/nuveen-enhanced-municipal-value-fund-nev-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-12th.html.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.