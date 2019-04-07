Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $13.83 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/nuveen-california-quality-muncpl-incmfnd-nac-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-12th.html.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.